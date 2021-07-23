Roper EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue, raises full year guidance
Jul. 23, 2021 6:58 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)ROPBy: SA News Team
- Roper (NYSE:ROP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.76 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.59B (+21.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- EBITDA increased 26% to $579 million and EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 36.4%.
- GAAP operating cash flow was $426 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased 30% to $409 million.
- For Q3'21, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.80 - $3.84 vs. a consensus of $3.83.
- The Company now expects full year adjusted DEPS of $15.0 - $15.20 (consensus: $15.0), compared to previous guidance of $14.75 - $15.00.
- Press Release