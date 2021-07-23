Carlyle Group seeks to raise a record $27B for new private-equity fund - Bloomberg
Jul. 23, 2021 7:08 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is in talks with investors to raise as much as $27B for its latest flagship fund, what would amount to the industry's largest private-equity fund, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The size of the fund could change as a result of the talks, they said. If Carlyle is able to gather that much, it would exceed Blackstone Group's record $26B it raised for a fund in 2019.
- Private-equity fundraising has been rising as investors look to alternative asset investments for greater yields. Earlier this month, Hellman & Friedman raised $24.4B for its latest flagship fund, its biggest to date.
- According to data firm Preqin, private equity firms pulled in $514B in H1 of 2021, up 70% from H1 2020.
- Carlyle's eighth flagship fund will include a strategy dedicated to growth-focused companies, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar. It will invest in health care, retail, and technology sectors, they said.
- YTD, Blackstone shares have risen 74%, while KKR has climbed 51% and Carlyle shares have gains 49%, all exceeding the S&P 500's 17% rise during the same period.
- Carlyle is set to report Q2 earnings on July 29 before the market open.