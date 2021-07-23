Altra Industrial Motion EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Jul. 23, 2021 7:09 AM ETAltra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)AIMCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $488.6M (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $20.69M.
- Guidance: Full-year 2021 sales in the range of $1,890 million to $1,920 million vs. consensus of $1.86B, up from prior $1,820 million to $1,850 million; GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.28 to $2.41, up from $2.08 to $2.21; Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $3.30 to $3.46 vs. consensus of $3.24, up from prior $3.09 to $3.24; Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $395.0 million to $405.0 million, up from prior $380.0 million to $390.0 million; Tax rate for the full year of ~20.0% to 22.0% before discrete items; Capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $55 million and Non-GAAP free cash flow in the range of $210 million to $235 million, up from prior $200.0 to $225.0 million.
- Press Release