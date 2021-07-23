Monster Beverage is a winning stock for the near-term and long-term - Citi
Jul. 23, 2021 7:26 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Citi upgrades Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to a Buy rating as it points out that relative valuation is well below MNST's average premium to the market over the last decade of 85%.
- "We like the long-term outlook for MNST and we continue to be optimistic that MNST will gain more market share in the growing global energy drink category. Further, with $2.2+ [billion] of cash and zero debt on its balance sheet, MNST has considerable flexibility to repurchase more shares," updates the Citi analyst team.
- The firm assigns a price target of $110 on Monster.
- On Seeking Alpha, Nikolais Sismanis sees Monster investable with a high likelihood to keep delivering double-digit returns in the medium term.