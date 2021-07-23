Alzamend Neuro surges after data showing safety of Alzheimer’s therapy in mouse study
Jul. 23, 2021 7:35 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)ALZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) has climbed ~77.5% in the pre-market after the company announced positive results for its experimental Alzheimer’s candidate AL002 in a mouse model with the disease.
- AL002 is a cell-based therapeutic vaccine designed to restore the ability of one’s immune system to fight Alzheimer’s.
- The toxicology study conducted by Charles River Laboratories used a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease.
- Following the single injections of AL002 on days 1, 30, 50, 70, and 90, the mice were evaluated for potential toxicity and reversibility at 75 and 90 days after dosing.
- With no adverse findings over a 90-day period and 90 days after the last dose, the experimental therapy was safe and tolerable, Alzamend said in a statement.
Alzamend Neuro surged nearly 600% on its first trading session following the recent IPO.