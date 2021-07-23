Abivax prices oversubscribed capital increase of €60M and €85M in convertible bonds
Jul. 23, 2021 7:35 AM ETABIVAX Société Anonyme (AAVXF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Abivax (OTCPK:AAVXF) completed a reserved oversubscribed capital increase of ~€60M through the issuance of 1.96M shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each representing 13.34% of its current share capital, at a subscription price of €30.55/share.
- It also placed senior, unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares maturing in July 30, 2026 in aggregate principal amount of €25M.
- Net proceeds of the transaction stands at €82M which will provide the company with financial resources for funding its operations into 2Q22 based on ongoing programs.
- Based on its current development plans, the company estimates that the cash and equivalents available to it as at June 30, 2021, i.e. €4.3M, together with the financial resources available to it in the short term enable it to finance its cash needs into 4Q21.
- The company's cash expenditures as from Q4 and for 1H22 will amount to at least €30M per quarter in light of the launch timetable of the company's strategic clinical trials for ABX464 (phase 3 in UC, phase 2b in Crohn, and phase 2b in RA), which is planned between Q4 and 1Q22.
- The company's additional cash needs for the upcoming year stand at €100M (€18M besides transaction proceeds)