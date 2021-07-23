NextEra Energy Partners EPS misses by $1.64, misses on revenue
Jul. 23, 2021 7:38 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $1.64.
- Revenue of $253M (flat Y/Y) misses by $82.19M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $350 million vs. consensus of $372.2M and cash available for distribution (CAFD) of $151 million.
- NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2021, run rate for adjusted EBITDA in the upper end of its previously announced range of $1.44 billion to $1.62 billion and CAFD in the upper end of its previously announced range of $600 million to $680 million, reflecting calendar year 2022 expectations for the portfolio at year-end 2021.
- From a base of its fourth-quarter 2020 distribution per common unit at an annualized rate of $2.46 per common unit, NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12% to 15% per year growth in limited 2 partner distributions as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2024. NextEra Energy Partners expects the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2021 distribution, which is payable in February 2022, to be in a range of $2.76 to $2.83 per common unit.
- Press Release