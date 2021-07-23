Schlumberger swings to Q2 profit as oilfield services rebounds
Jul. 23, 2021 7:37 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +2% pre-market after posting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, and saying it expects "the momentum of international activity growth that we experienced in the second quarter will continue" despite concerns over the potential resurgence of COVID-19."
- Schlumberger swung to net income of $431M from a year-ago loss of $3.43B, revenues rose 5% Y/Y to $5.63B, adjusted EBITDA jumped 43% to $1.2B, and free cash flow climbed 87% to $869M.
- All business segments topped revenue expectations: Well Construction revenue +1% to $2.11B, Production Systems +8% to $1.68B, Reservoir Performance fell 4% Y/Y to $1.12B, Digital and Integration revenue +32% to $817M.
- Q2 "global revenue grew 8% sequentially, outperforming the rig count growth in both North America and the international markets," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said. "All four divisions grew, resulting in the highest sequential quarterly revenue growth rate since the second quarter of 2017."
- Rival Halliburton recently reported above-consensus Q2 earnings, while Baker Hughes missed Q2 estimates but offered an upbeat outlook on demand growth.