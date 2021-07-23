Russia's central bank boosts key rate to 6.5%, may hike more to tame inflation
Jul. 23, 2021
- In response to persistent inflation, Russia's central bank boosts its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 6.5%, its biggest rate hike since late 2014, and signals that further increases are an option.
- "Taking into account high inflation expectations, this has significantly shifted the balance of risks towards proinflationary ones and may cause inflation to deviate upwards from the target for a longer period," The Bank of Russia said in a statement. "The key rate decision taken aims to constrain this risk and to return inflation to 4%."
- The central bank will consider further rate increases at upcoming meetings "if the situation develops in line with its baseline forecast."
- Annual inflation has climbed to 6.5% from 6.0% in May, it said.
- It expects annual inflation to reach 5.7-6.2% this year and expects the monetary policy stance to push it down to 4.0-4.5% in 2022 and then stay close to 4%.
- The Russian Ruble, which fell as low as $0.01355 vs the U.S. dollar strengthens to $0.01358.
