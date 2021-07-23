The New Home Company to go private at $9.0 per share in $173M cash deal with Apollo Funds
- The New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM) inks a merger agreement under which the Apollo Funds (NYSE:APO) have agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share.
- The offer price per share represents a premium of ~85% over NWHM's closing share price on July 22, 2021.
- The transaction values NWHM at an enterprise value of approximately $338 million.
- The deal has been unanimously approved by the board of NWHM.
- The holders of ~30% of NWHM’s shares have agreed to tender their shares to the Apollo Funds pursuant to the tender offer in accordance with the terms of a support agreement.
- Post-closing, NWHM will become a privately held company and shares of NWHM common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.