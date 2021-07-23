FalconStor Software prices public offering of common stock
Jul. 23, 2021 8:14 AM ETFalconStor Software, Inc. (FALC)FALCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Data protection technology company FalconStor Software (OTCQB:FALC) has priced its underwritten public offering of 285,000 common shares at $4.10/share, with expected gross proceeds of ~$1.17M.
- The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 42,750 shares of common stock.
- Closing date is expected to be on or about July 27, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund potential acquisitions of complementary businesses, enhance ongoing product development programs, expand marketing and distribution of its software products and supporting technology in the U.S. and abroad, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Previously (June 21): FalconStor Software announced an equity raise for total gross proceeds of ~$2.97M.