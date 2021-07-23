BlackRock and Canaccord in talks to acquire Bridging Finance - Bloomberg
Jul. 23, 2021 9:05 AM ETCanaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CCORF), BLKCCORF, BLKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) funds and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCPK:CCORF) are in advanced talks to acquire Bridging Financial, a Toronto-based private lender put in receivership by Canadian regulators, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- BlackRock and Canaccord contacted Canadian regulators to place a bid for the firm, which has ~C$2B (US$1.6B) in assets under management as of December, the people told Bloomberg.
- The Ontario Securities Commission says it has evidence that Bridging was mismanaged and hurt by conflicts of interest, including its former CEO David Sharpe receiving undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from an entity related to one of the firm's clients.
- Per the request of the OSC, PricewaterhouseCoopers took over Bridging this spring; OSC's investigations are still active and the allegations haven't been proven it court.
- Last year, Bridging tried to raise C$100M (~US$79.6M) in debt to refi a C$70M (~US$55.7M) existing facility with BlackRock.
- Under the potential acquisition, Bridging would continue as a going concern and the new owners would manage the existing funds on behalf of its clients, Bloomberg notes, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
- Other bidders are interested or some new ones could emerge.
- In order for PricewaterhouseCoopers to maximize shareholder value, it plans to pursue a sale process to market some or all of Bridging's loan portfolio and assets; any sale must be approved by the Ontario court.
- Earlier this year, Canaccord's bid to acquire financial services firm RF Capital Group was rejected by RF's board.