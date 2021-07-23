Intel stock falls 5% as margin pressure, chip shortage offset strong earnings
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell more than 5% Friday amid some concerns about the outlook for the semiconductor giant's profit margins.
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely cut his price target on Intel's stock to $57 a share from $60, in part due to higher costs impacting the company's profit outlook. Intel said late Thursday that it expects to report third-quarter gross margins of 55%, which fell below analysts' consensus estimates for 55.8% gross margins.
- Intel's forecast also represents a decline from the 59.2% gross margins the company reported for its second quarter.
- Danely maintained his neutral rating on Intel's shares after the company reported strong second-quarter results driven by upside in the data center group, which accounted for 35% of Intel's overall second-quarter sales.
- Intel also raised its full-year revenue and earning guidance, but Danely said the increase was driven by the second-quarter strength and a lower tax rate. With the lower tax, the guidance would be below consensus estimates.
- Danely raised his full-year outlook on Intel to earnings of $4.74 a share, on revenue of $73.1 billion, from $4.49 a share on $71.6 billion in sales. However, Danely lowered his 2022 earnings outlook for Intel to $4.21 a share from $4.66 a share due to margin pressure.
- Separately, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who holds a neutral rating on Intel, lifted stock price target to $70 from $60, saying investors will likely question the company's gross margin trajectory into next year.
- Roth analyst Suji Desilva maintained a neutral rating on Intel, and raised his price target to $65 a share from $60. Desilva is expecting the semiconductor supply constraints to soften demand momentum through the second half of the year
- During Intel's earnings call, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said he expects the global chip shortage to continue for one to two more years.