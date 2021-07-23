Intel stock falls 5% as margin pressure, chip shortage offset strong earnings

Jul. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor41 Comments

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell more than 5% Friday amid some concerns about the outlook for the semiconductor giant's profit margins.
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely cut his price target on Intel's stock to $57 a share from $60, in part due to higher costs impacting the company's profit outlook. Intel said late Thursday that it expects to report third-quarter gross margins of 55%, which fell below analysts' consensus estimates for 55.8% gross margins.
  • Intel's forecast also represents a decline from the 59.2% gross margins the company reported for its second quarter.
  • Danely maintained his neutral rating on Intel's shares after the company reported strong second-quarter results driven by upside in the data center group, which accounted for 35% of Intel's overall second-quarter sales.
  • Intel also raised its full-year revenue and earning guidance, but Danely said the increase was driven by the second-quarter strength and a lower tax rate. With the lower tax, the guidance would be below consensus estimates.
  • Danely raised his full-year outlook on Intel to earnings of $4.74 a share, on revenue of $73.1 billion, from $4.49 a share on $71.6 billion in sales. However, Danely lowered his 2022 earnings outlook for Intel to $4.21 a share from $4.66 a share due to margin pressure.
  • Separately, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who holds a neutral rating on Intel, lifted stock price target to $70 from $60, saying investors will likely question the company's gross margin trajectory into next year.
  • Roth analyst Suji Desilva maintained a neutral rating on Intel, and raised his price target to $65 a share from $60. Desilva is expecting the semiconductor supply constraints to soften demand momentum through the second half of the year
  • During Intel's earnings call, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said he expects the global chip shortage to continue for one to two more years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.