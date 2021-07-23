Janus Henderson's The Long-Term Care Exchange-Traded Fund to close
Jul. 23, 2021
- Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to close and liquidate The Long-Term Care ETF as a result of a standard review of the firm’s exchange-traded product line-up.
- Subject to applicable law, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on October 11, 2021.
- Trading will be halted before the market opens on October 12, 2021.
- Liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2021.
