Janus Henderson's The Long-Term Care Exchange-Traded Fund to close

  • Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to close and liquidate The Long-Term Care ETF as a result of a standard review of the firm’s exchange-traded product line-up.
  • Subject to applicable law, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on October 11, 2021.
  • Trading will be halted before the market opens on October 12, 2021.
  • Liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2021.
  • Source
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.