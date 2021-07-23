Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions nabs contracts for 6 ROSA180 units from a direct client
Jul. 23, 2021 9:24 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices received a 6-unit order from a direct client.
- Undisclosed, the end-user for these 6 ROSA180 units is a major U.S. airport authority that owns and operates more than one airport.
- According to AeroWeb, the Top 10 U.S. airports accommodate over 350 million passengers annually; “The success of this deployment will likely blow open the doors for similar opportunities at airports around the globe," CEO Steve Reinharz commented.
- The airport authority is expected to deploy the 6 ROSA180 units to perform enhanced detection and deterrence of trespassers and other unauthorized intruders to parking garages and other secure areas.
- Shares trading 0.1% higher premarket