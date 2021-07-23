Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions nabs contracts for 6 ROSA180 units from a direct client

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices received a 6-unit order from a direct client.
  • Undisclosed, the end-user for these 6 ROSA180 units is a major U.S. airport authority that owns and operates more than one airport.
  • According to AeroWeb, the Top 10 U.S. airports accommodate over 350 million passengers annually; “The success of this deployment will likely blow open the doors for similar opportunities at airports around the globe," CEO Steve Reinharz commented.
  • The airport authority is expected to deploy the 6 ROSA180 units to perform enhanced detection and deterrence of trespassers and other unauthorized intruders to parking garages and other secure areas.
  • Shares trading 0.1% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.