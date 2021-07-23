REE Automotive to open US headquarters, integration center in Texas

  • Israel-based REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE), which listed on Nasdaq following its merger with SPAC 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, will open its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas as it prepares for production in 2023.
  • The move is aimed at addressing the growing U.S. market demand for mission-specific EVs from delivery and logistics companies, Mobility-as-a-Service and new technology players.
  • Austin will be the location of REE’s first asset-light Integration Center for the assembly and testing of its REEcorner technology and ultra-modular EV platforms.
  • The facility is expected to create about 150 jobs in upcoming years. Expected annual capacity of the U.S. center to be 40K modular EV platforms by H2 2022.
  • The company said it is exploring collaborations with several of Koch Industries Inc. companies, to support the establishment of the integration center.
  • "Our U.S. presence will allow us to capitalize on the incredible opportunities in the U.S. market and put us closer to our North American-based customers and partners, including Magna International and JB Poindexter, as we work together to develop and deliver modular EVs,” said REE’s Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Barel.
