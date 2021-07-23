Ocular Therapeutix to present clinical data at the 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting

  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) perks up 8% premarket ahead of announcing multiple scientific presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held July 23-27, 2021.
  • “At ASCRS, we will be presenting data on multiple programs we are advancing in the clinic as well as DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use which is commercially available to treat post-operative ocular inflammation and pain and ReSure Sealant, an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery,” commented Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer.
  • “As we continue to advance and expand our pipeline, we are pleased with the results we are seeing in both the clinic and surgical settings and continue to evaluate the potential ways to best expand our versatile pipeline.”
