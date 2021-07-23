NextEra Energy Q2 profit drops on lower revenues

Jul. 23, 2021 9:23 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NEPNEP, NEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Power lines and sunset landscape
Gargolas/iStock via Getty Images

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) -0.6% pre-market after posting a wide miss on Q2 GAAP earnings on lower operating revenues, while reiterating full-year earnings guidance.
  • Q2 net income attributable to the company totaled $256M, compared with $1.28B in the year-ago quarter, while revenues fell 6% to $3.93B from $4.2B a year earlier.
  • FPL, NextEra's largest business segment, reported $0.42 EPS on revenues of $3.22B, up from $0.38 EPS a year ago.
  • NextEra Energy Resources, the company's clean energy unit, reported a loss of $0.16/share vs. a profit of $0.24/share in the prior-year quarter.
  • The clean energy business added 1,840 MW of renewables and storage projects to its backlog in the quarter.
  • For FY 2021, NextEra continues to forecast EPS of $2.40-$2.54 vs. $2.52 analyst consensus estimate.
  • For FY 2022, the company sees EPS of $2.55-$2.75, compared with $2.72 consensus.
  • Also, NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) -1.8% pre-market after reporting a Q2 GAAP loss of $0.96/share on flat revenues of $253M.
