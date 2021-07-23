Alphabet gains ahead of earnings as Credit Suisse sees 29% upside

Jul. 23, 2021

Google Cloud
400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Alphabet is higher out of the open (GOOG +1.4%, GOOGL +1.4%) with Facebook and Snap setting a bright tone for online platforms in earnings season, as well as a new Street-high price target from Credit Suisse.
  • Earnings for the company are coming up on Tuesday. And the post-pandemic ad recovery in digital ads is set to bring bright spots to the report.
  • "Nearly all advertising sectors are on pace to exceed our expectations" in Q2, and Google Search and YouTube are expected to be strong, the bank says.
  • In earnings, Alphabet is expected to post EPS of $19.14 on revenues of $56.04B.
  • Credit Suisse's new Street-high target of $3,350 on GOOGL (up from $2,755) implies 29% upside.
