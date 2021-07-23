Cvent confirms deal to go public through SPAC Dragoneer Growth II in $5.3B transaction
Jul. 23, 2021 9:33 AM ETCvent Holding Corp. (CVT), ZMZM, CCCS, CVT, ONTFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Event-management software firm Cvent confirmed a deal to be taken public through a deal with SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II (NASDAQ:DGNS) that will value the company at about $5.3B, including debt. DGNS fell 0.3%.
- Cvent expects to raise $801M in proceeds from the deal, according to a statement. The transaction includes a $475M PIPE from investors including Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Fidelity Management, Hedosophia, Oaktree and others. Bloomberg reported the Zoom investment earlier this week.
- Cvent is owned by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, which took it private for $1.65B in 2016. Vista Equity and the Cvent management team will roll the entirety of their existing equity holdings into the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
- Morgan Stanley is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Cvent. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Citi are serving as placement agents to Dragoneer on the PIPE. Citi is also acting as capital markets advisor to Dragoneer.
- News of the SPAC deal was reported earlier this week by the WSJ.
- Sister SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) agreed to merge with CCC Information Services in February in a deal that would value the IT provider for car insurers around $7b.