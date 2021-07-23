BRP Group to acquire The Capital Group, adding $12.1M to revenue
BRP Group, Inc. (BRP)
- BRP Group (BRP) acquisition of The Capital Group expected to close on or around August 1, 2021.
- The acquisition adds $12.1M of Revenue; also adds significant scale and expertise in the D.C. Metro Region -
- This brings the company’s total revenue from 2021 announced partnerships to $69M -
- Over its history, The Capital Group has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth by offering clients a true “one-stop-shop” platform to meet their short and long-term insurance, employee benefits and financial goals.
- “The Capital Group significantly boosts our employee benefits, wealth advisory and retirement plan consulting capabilities, and we believe a tremendous opportunity exists to combine forces with our partners at AHT to provide a holistic suite of risk management solutions to the D.C. Metro market. The Capital Group’s team of professionals, coupled with their relentless focus on clients and results has enabled their strong growth and makes them a clear fit with BRP Group.” John Valentine, Chief Partnership Officer.
- Same day, company also announced the acquisition of FounderShield
