ECB's Pierre Wunsch disagrees with new interest rates guidance - CNBC
Jul. 23, 2021 10:51 AM ETVanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK), FXE, FEZ, EUOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pierre Wunsch, Governor of the National Bank of Belgium, opposes the European Central Bank's recent dovish interest rate guidance, which was strengthened as a result of adopting a symmetric 2% inflation target over the medium-term, CNBC reports.
- The ECB's interest rate guidance implies interest rates are to remain lower for longer, until inflation reaches the 2% target; "We all agree we want inflation to be supportive in this phase of the recovery, we all want [inflation] to go to 2%, so my dissent shouldn't be dramatized," Pierre said Friday in a CNBC TV interview.
- He confirmed that he voted against the ECB's new guidance issued on Thursday, saying he isn't comfortable committing to five to six years of forward guidance as "we might be faced with issues of fiscal dominance, issues of financial dominance."
- The ECB anticipates headline inflation climbing from June's 1.9% rate coming months, before declining in 2022 and falling to as low as 1.4% in 2023, CNBC reports.
- How to deal with potential overshooting of inflation targets remains a concern, though, he said. "Another concern is what do you do if inflation goes to 2%, 2.1%, and then goes back to 1.5%, 1.8% and you get stuck there?" he said.
- ECB continues bond purchases of 1.85T euros ($2.2T) of bonds until March 2022 as part of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.
- "Do you want to go for another five to 10 years of QE (quantitative easing), negative rates? and that is also where I guess I would not be very comfortable," Wunsch said.
- Apparently Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann also voted against the policy changes, according to media reports.
- EUR/USD is down 0.05% to 1.176; Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE -0.1%).
- Other ETFs to watch: VGK, FEZ, EUO
- On Thursday, ECB says rate could move lower, pick up purchase pace.