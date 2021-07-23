Westshore Terminals to provide port services for BHP's Jansen mine
- Westshore Terminals (OTCPK:WTSHF +41.5%) surges at the open after reaching an agreement to provide port services for BHP's (BHP -0.1%) proposed Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, moving the project closer to reality.
- Under the deal terms, Westshore says it will handle potash for BHP for a term to 2051 and construct the necessary infrastructure to handle potash at Westshore's Roberts Bank Terminal by 2026, with BHP funding the construction.
- BHP expects Jansen will take five years to develop with annual production capacity of 4.4M metric tons in its first phase.
- The company said recently that it expects to present a decision on whether to proceed with the Jansen project in the "coming few months."