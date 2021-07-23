Navios investor voices concerns with company CEO, wants investigation
- Activist investing group MRMP-Managers LLC has a 5.8% ownership stake in Navios Maritime Partners (NMM -2.3%) and recently sent a letter to CEO Angeliki Frangou about their concerns with the company's management and strategy.
- "We are confident in [CEO Angeliki Frangou's] ability to manage NMM’s fleet of approximately 95 dry bulk and containerships. However, we have been confused by some of her recent financial decisions – decisions which seem imprudent and illogical," wrote Ned Sherwood of MRMP.
- MRMP believes Navios is offering shares at a price below the company's market value, and wants the company to instead sell ships, buy back shares, and return cash to shareholders.
- MRMP also wants an independent investigation into potential conflict of interests causing Frangou to make decisions for the benefit of other Navios groups rather than Navios Maritime Partners.
- NMM shares are down 20% since announcing an equity offering in May.