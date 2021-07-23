Full Truck Alliance falls to post-IPO low on high volume

  • Full Truck Alliance Co. (YMM -17.5%) falls to a post-IPO low amid more concerns and scrutiny on Chinese-listed names trading in the U.S.
  • Earlier this month, cybersecurity regulators launched a review of two of the company's apps.
  • Shares of Full Truck Alliance traded as low as $12.52 today vs. the high mark of $22.80 last month and the IPO pricing level of $19. Over 2.2M shares have swapped hands today in just over an hour.
  • Full Truck Alliance operates a digital platform that connects Chinese truckers and commercial shippers in the same way that Uber pairs drivers with ride-share customers. The company's IPO launched just as electric vehicle stocks lost some allure and China-based U.S. stocks faced new headwinds.
  • Full Truck Alliance was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week for share price volatility.
