Open Lending stock falls after Goldman downgrades to Neutral on limited upside
Jul. 23, 2021 11:28 AM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)LPRO, DFINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) drops 7.3% after Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew O'Neill downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy as its recent runup brings risk/reward into balance and implies limited upside potential relative to the other Buy-rated stocks he covers..
- He points to LPRO's +123% Y/Y gain vs. the S&P 500 of +35%.
- "We continue to believe that LPRO has a differtiated growth/margin profile, with several opportunities to drive outsized growth to continue and limited (if any competition)," O'Neill writes in a note to clients.
- At the same time, he expects investors to focus on LPRO's revenue excluding profit share adjustments, which have lagged Street estimates by 4-5% in each of the past three quarters.
- "Moving forward, we believe that, all else equal, incremental positive profit share revisions are less likely now than the $13M of negative profit share revisions taken in response to COVID during 1H20," O'Neill said in the note.
- Positive profit share may also prove to be troubling as O'Neill thinks the trend of record high used car prices will reverse as supply constraints ease.
- The Neutral rating leads the Bearish quant rating (top grade in Growth and worst grade in Value and Profitability) and diverges from the Very Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (8 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
- In the past year, the total return for LPRO (+122%) outperforms the S&P 500 (+35%) but lags Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) (+273%), according to the chart below.
- In May, Open Lending EPS misses by $0.03, beats revenue.