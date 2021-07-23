DMC Global tumbles on Q2 miss, weak Q3 guidance

  • DMC Global (BOOM -9.3%) plunges to a YTD low after missing estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues while also guiding Q3 sales below expectations.
  • DMC says it expects Q3 revenues of $70M-$73M, ahead of $65.2 reported for Q2 but below $74.6M analyst consensus estimate.
  • Q3 consolidated gross margin is expected at 24%-26% compared with 26% in Q2, citing the expected increase in North American sales vs. higher margin international sales at DynaEnergetics.
  • "Irrational pricing for products and services persists, and is delaying the margin recovery of our industry," CEO Kevin Longe says.
  • The company's near-term guidance is disappointing because of margin headwinds despite rising activity, Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro says in lowering his stock price target to $59 from $64 while maintaining his Buy rating.
  • "With no debt and the recent equity issuance, the balance sheet is strong; however, low cash flows remain a concern," Badsha Chowdhury writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
