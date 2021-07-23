Del Taco down despite meeting expectations, inflation concerns up
Jul. 23, 2021 10:52 AM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Del Taco shares (TACO -6.1%) are down this morning after the company increased its annual inflation expectations to 2% from 1%, with Q3 inflation up 4% Y/Y and Q4 inflation up 5% Y/Y.
- "Looking forward, I want to point out that recent inflationary pressure has materialized beyond our original second half food inflation expectations, particularly in the areas of beef, soybean oil, freight and other input costs," said CEO John Cappasola. "Time will tell to what extent much of this inflation may prove to be transitory."
- Company revenue and EPS were up from last quarter and beat analyst expectations. Sales were up 19.5% Y/Y.
- Del Taco plans to open 13 new restaurants this year, up from the 12 openings previously planned. 7 of those have already been opened this year.