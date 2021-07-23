Core & Main is said to set IPO at low end of range
- Core & Main (CNM) reportedly priced its IPO last night at $20/share, at the low end of a prior range of $20 to $23.
- The fire and water protection infrastructure company will be valued at $4.81B at the IPO pricing, selling 34.88 million shares in the IPO to raise $698M, according to a Marketwatch report.
- Core & Main will start trading today on the NYSE under the ticker "CNM."
- Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan were the lead underwriters
