Core & Main is said to set IPO at low end of range

Jul. 23, 2021 10:55 AM ETCore & Main, Inc. (CNM)CNMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

A Notebook with Business notes initial coin offering ICO vs IPO Initial Public Offering with office tools on yellow blue background. Concept of the choice of IPO or ICO
Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Core & Main (CNM) reportedly priced its IPO last night at $20/share, at the low end of a prior range of $20 to $23.
  • The fire and water protection infrastructure company will be valued at $4.81B at the IPO pricing, selling 34.88 million shares in the IPO to raise $698M, according to a Marketwatch report.
  • Core & Main will start trading today on the NYSE under the ticker "CNM."
  • Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan were the lead underwriters
