Tesla steers into earnings with plenty of wildcards including the Bitcoin puzzle
Jul. 23, 2021 11:07 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor78 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) heads into earnings week with plenty of new developments for investors to track.
- There are reports that the company is looking to lower its taxes on sales of imported electric vehicles in India, while Electrek highlights that some Model S deliveries may be on hold for an unspecified reason.
- Also in the mix, Tesla once again raised prices on its Model 3 and Model Y to make it seven price increases for the year and there are even more indications that the Germany Gigafactory is progressing slower than hoped.
- Earlier in the week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is likely to start taking Bitcoin payments again. Investors will be looking for another update on Tesla's Bitcoin holdings (to impair or not to impair?) next week during the earnings conference call.
- Everybody seems to be stuck in Neutral on Tesla ahead of earnings day with Seeking Alpha authors, Wall Street analysts and the Quant Rating all in the middle ground. See a breakdown of Tesla's Seeking Alpha factor grades.
- For even more Tesla earnings prep, take a spin through Bill Maurer's preview article.