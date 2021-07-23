EMA finds no relationship between bluebird bio's Zynteglo and acute myeloid leukemia
Jul. 23, 2021 11:45 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") has concluded that there is no link between bluebird bio's (BLUE -2.0%) Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) and acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").
- Zynteglo is gene therapy for beta thalassaemia, a blood disorder. The therapy uses a viral vector (modified virus) to deliver a working gene into a patient’s blood cells.
- Last month, the FDA lifted clinical holds on Zynteglo and LentiGlobin, another gene therapy, following an investigation into the AML concerns.
- Earlier this month, bluebird said it would resume marketing in the European Union for Zynteglo.