EMA finds no relationship between bluebird bio's Zynteglo and acute myeloid leukemia

Jul. 23, 2021

Eastern Bluebird, Sialia sialis, male bird in flight
pchoui/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") has concluded that there is no link between bluebird bio's (BLUE -2.0%) Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) and acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").
  • Zynteglo is gene therapy for beta thalassaemia, a blood disorder. The therapy uses a viral vector (modified virus) to deliver a working gene into a patient’s blood cells.
  • Last month, the FDA lifted clinical holds on Zynteglo and LentiGlobin, another gene therapy, following an investigation into the AML concerns.
  • Earlier this month, bluebird said it would resume marketing in the European Union for Zynteglo.
