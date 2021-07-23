Staffing stocks follow Robert Half higher as job seekers continue to have the upper hand
Jul. 23, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Robert Half International (RHI +9.2%) soars after sailing past Q2 estimates. The company pointed to "broad-base, global" acceleration in demand for its staffing and business consulting services. Robert Half's permanent placement business jumped 102% against the soft pandemic comparable.
- Peers ManpowerGroup (MAN +2.1%), Kforce (KFRC +3.2%), HireQuest (HQI +2.5%) and ZIPRECRUITER (ZIP +2.9%) are also notably higher.
- The strong report from Robert Half is just the latest in a string of earnings report across industries that tip off strong demand for employees.
- An interesting earnings call tidbit from CEO Keith Waddell on the hiring landscape in general indicates job seekers might still have the upper hand. "And clearly, candidates want more remote options and frankly want a premium if you want them to work onsite," he noted. Will the premium for showing up at the office stick?
