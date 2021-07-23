McKesson to decide future of its U.K. pharmacy chain ‘within days’ – Sky News
Jul. 23, 2021 12:06 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)MCKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- McKesson Corporation (MCK +2.0%) the owner of LloydsPharmacy in the U.K. is to decide on the future ownership of the pharmacy chain “within days,” Sky News reported citing takeover bids received by the U.S. drug distributor.
- McKesson is said to be evaluating three bids for its British operations and a decision is likely to come as early as next week, according to sources.
- Aurelius Group, Epiris, and HIG Europe have made offers for LloydsPharmacy and other McKesson companies in the U.K., including All About Health, the biggest drug distributor in the country.
- Employing 15,000 people, LloydsPharmacy is one of the largest chains of chemists in the U.K.
- On Wednesday, McKesson agreed to pay $7.9B to settle claims linked to the U.S. opioid crisis.