SQM sees 150-200 ton hit to iodine production from plant fire
Jul. 23, 2021 12:36 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM -4.7%) plunges as a fire disrupts operations at its largest iodine plant in Chile and Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight.
- SQM says it halted two of three iodine production lines at the Nueva Victoria plant as it assesses damage and investigates the cause of the fire.
- The company says the production lines should be back in operation within the next few days, but the outage will impact the production of 150-200 metric tons of iodine, and repair work on the ponds affected by the fire will cost $600K.
- Separate from the iodine plant outage, Morgan Stanley cuts SQM's ADRs to Underweight with a $45 price target in anticipation of further political risks related to Chile's new constitution and presidential elections.
- Taking a different view, Malcolm Geddes thinks the political uncertainty has created a buying opportunity in SQM, he writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.