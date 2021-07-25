Universal Health Services Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)By: SA News Team
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.