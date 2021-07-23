Oil rigs rise for fourth straight week in Baker Hughes survey

  • The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. continues to rise, adding another 7 to 491 in Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.
  • Drilling rigs targeting crude oil gained 7 to 387, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs remained flat 104.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian rose by 5 to 242.
  • "Although total rigs are... double the amount recorded at the low point in mid-August of last year, drilling activity remains historically low, and one would have to return to August 2016 [excluding last year] to find a lower rig count," according to analysts at Gelber & Associates.
