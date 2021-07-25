Cadence Design Systems Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)By: SA News Team
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $720.24M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's shares had fallen over 2% despite posting first quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and provided forecast for the second quarter on April 26.
- Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on the stock Buy rating and $156 price target, and called the company a leader in analog design, last month.
- The company's shares have gained nearly 5% year to date.