Independent Bank Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETIndependent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.33M (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBTX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.