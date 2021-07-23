D.R. Horton stock gains after winning Strong Buy rating on robust Q2 results
Jul. 23, 2021 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
- D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock climbs 3.6% after Raymond James analyst Buck Horne upgrades the homebuilder to a Strong Buy on the combination of its better-than-expected Q2 EPS and the stock's recent pullback.
- "The issue investors are wrestling with is what to make of slowing second derivatives in order growth, and in the case of DHI, its -17% Y/Y net order comparison," Horne writes in a note to clients.
- He explains that the sales restriction is a result of temporary supply chain issues, last year's land development delays, and a deliberate throttling to maximize price appreciation and total returns.
- "From what we've recently seen on the ground, demand still far exceeds supply despite higher price," Horne said.
- Additional evidence: the 22% Y/Y average sales price increase on signed new orders in Q3.
- Most homebuilders are in the green in Friday trading: KB Home (KBH +2.0%), PulteGroup (PHM +2.7%), Toll Brothers (TOL +2.3%), Lennar (LEN +2.2%).
- Horne's Strong Buy aligns with the Very Bullish Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 6 Neutral)
- Check out DHI's stock performance vs. its peers in the table below.
