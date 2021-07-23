D.R. Horton stock gains after winning Strong Buy rating on robust Q2 results

Jul. 23, 2021 1:27 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)DHI, LEN, TOL, PHM, KBHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

Builder Working On Wooden House
ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock climbs 3.6% after Raymond James analyst Buck Horne upgrades the homebuilder to a Strong Buy on the combination of its better-than-expected Q2 EPS and the stock's recent pullback.
  • "The issue investors are wrestling with is what to make of slowing second derivatives in order growth, and in the case of DHI, its -17% Y/Y net order comparison," Horne writes in a note to clients.
  • He explains that the sales restriction is a result of temporary supply chain issues, last year's land development delays, and a deliberate throttling to maximize price appreciation and total returns.
  • "From what we've recently seen on the ground, demand still far exceeds supply despite higher price," Horne said.
  • Additional evidence: the 22% Y/Y average sales price increase on signed new orders in Q3.
  • Most homebuilders are in the green in Friday trading: KB Home (KBH +2.0%), PulteGroup (PHM +2.7%), Toll Brothers (TOL +2.3%), Lennar (LEN +2.2%).
  • Horne's Strong Buy aligns with the Very Bullish Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 6 Neutral)
  • Check out DHI's stock performance vs. its peers in the table below.
  • Earlier this month, Home prices climb to record highs, cash purchases hit 30% for the first time: Redfin
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.