Fund firm Confluence Investment is exiting China and thinks you should too
Jul. 23, 2021 2:03 PM ETiShares, Inc. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)KEMX, EMXC, XCEMBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Confluence Investment Management said in a fund letter that it was taking steps to rotate its investments away from mainland China, inspired by the continued escalation of regulatory pressures there.
- The fund company also predicted that the global economy can continue to grow for at least the next three years, thanks to the large amounts of liquidity pumped into the system by government stimulus efforts.
- On China, the firm has rotated its emerging-markets investments into an ETF that excludes the world's most populace country.
- "Since Chinese stocks account for upwards of 40% of the more popular emerging market indices, we find it more prudent to employ an ETF that excludes mainland Chinese stocks," the company said in a fund letter released this week.
- The firm did not specify the precise ETF it chose.
- Friday saw a continued escalation of China's recent regulatory crackdowns. The country is reportedly considering forcing educational companies to become non-profit institutions, along with other new regulatory restraints.
- On economic growth in general, Confluence said that even if governments and central banks begin dialing back stimulus efforts, there is enough liquidity already in the system to drive growth for at least three years.
- Still, the investment fund suggested that trading could be volatile at times and that upcoming GDP growth will be "certainly at a less robust pace than we have experienced thus far this year."
- "Although the boundless fiscal and monetary spigots are unlikely to remain open indefinitely, we find there is ample liquidity and activity to propel the economic recovery through our three-year forecast period, albeit in fits and starts," Confluence said.
- To best capture this growth, the fund manager advocated a heavy weighting towards international stocks, except China. Confluence theorized that growth in these markets will need to catch up to the U.S. as the world continues to emerge from COVID restrictions.
- Confluence didn't release the ex-China emerging market ETF it favors. However, some possible choices include Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) and KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX).
