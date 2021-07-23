ETFs identify a rotation from value and into technology and healthcare
Jul. 23, 2021 1:44 PM ETHealth Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV), XLK, XLF, XLEXLV, XLK, XLF, XLEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Since the end of June, there has been an apparent rotation away from value and into healthcare and technology, and four ETFs can tell the story to the investment community.
- The four exchange traded funds that break down the rotation are the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), and Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV).
- Although earlier in the year headlines were filled with the phrase “rotation to value,” it now looks like that pendulum may have swung too far and has now shifted gears back in the other direction. All that traders need to do is follow the money and look at the performance.
Follow the Money
- Fund flows tell a lot about a stock, an ETF, or a sector. When looking at the fund flows of XLE, XLF, XLK, and XLV, investors will realize that the value-related names XLE and XLF had been outpacing XLK and XLV in the early part of the year, but over the last month, there has been a tectonic shift.
- Over the last month, XLE and XLF witnessed -641.24M and -3.6B in capital flows, while XLK and XLV pulled in +727.31M and +2.47B.
- Building it out further, see below a chart of the investor flows over the past four months. Individuals will notice that there was a reversal in the investor flow leaderboard in late June, and the technology and healthcare ETFs outshined the energy and financial ETFs.
Seeking Alpha constructed the above chart per etfdb.com data.
Look at the Performance
- Similar in nature to the investor flows, see the overall performance of the ETFs in the below chart. Market participants will see that XLK and XLV, the technology, and healthcare funds have outshined the value-based XLE and XLF, further highlighting a new rotation over the past month.
- Although there may be a new leaderboard among sectors for the current month, investors will need to keep a continued eye to see if this becomes a longer trend or if things revert to favor value.
- Daily price action on the above ETFs: XLE -0.53%, XLF +0.11%, XLK +0.86%, and XLV +1.18%.
- The healthcare sector has underperformed as a whole compared to the S&P 500 YTD but may be looking to turn itself around as investors have pumped $3.94B into the broad healthcare ETF industry over the past 3-months.