American Express garners Buy rating from CFRA on consumer spending revival

Jul. 23, 2021 1:46 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

American express credit card
adamdodd/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CFRA analyst Chris Kuiper upgrades American Express (AXP +1.8%) to Buy from Hold as he sees the credit card issuer benefiting from the rebound in consumer spending without being hampered by high repayment rates and declining loan balances.
  • AmEx gets most of its revenue from its card members paying fees and using its network vs. its peers, which get most of their revenue from net interest income.
  • AXP's Q2 results show that card member spending exceeded pre-pandemic levels in June. "We previously believed spending would not reach pre-pandemic levels for another year, and therefore now see AXP exceeding investor expectations," Kuiper writes in a research note.
  • The Buy rating is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns a poor grade for Value, and aligns with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 12 Neutral, 3 Bearish).
  • In the past year, AXP's total return (+79%) lags that of Capital One (+154%), Discover Financial (+150%), and Synchrony Financial (+106%) as seen in chart below.
