Bank of Hawaii Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 23, 2021 1:56 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)BOHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+33.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.28M (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.