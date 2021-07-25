Brown & Brown Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $683.15M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.