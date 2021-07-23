Community Bank System Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.08M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- Earlier in July, the company acquired Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, a provider of retirement plan administration and benefit consulting services.