Axalta Coating Systems Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (vs.-$0.15 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+65.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
