Otis Worldwide Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 23, 2021 2:06 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.