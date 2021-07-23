Proofpoint shareholders approve $12.3B Thoma Bravo merger
Jul. 23, 2021 2:16 PM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stockholders have voted to approve the $12.3B acquisition offer from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
- Under the terms of the merger announced in April, Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176 in cash for each share of common stock.
- The transaction remains on track to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the deal closes, Proofpoint will no longer be traded on any public market.
- After the Proofpoint deal was first announced, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives predicted the merger would kick off a "massive" software M&A spree.