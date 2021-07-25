Ameriprise Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)AMPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.20 (+97.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.4B (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In June, the company inked $8B fixed annuity reinsurance transaction with Global Atlantic.
- Ameriprise' stock rose +3.65% on April 27, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings after-market close on April 26.