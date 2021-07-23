Tesla Q2 2021 Earnings: Falling bitcoin value, chip shortage, record Q2 deliveries
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.4B (+88.7% Y/Y).
- Negative free cash flow estimated at $311.3M while cash and equivalents seen at $16.55B.
- Automotive gross margin is forecasted at +26.06%.
- Capex is seen at $1.19B.
- Tesla delivered 201,250 units in Q2, which rose from the 90,650 deliveries in year ago quarter and the 184,800 vehicles delivered in the prior quarter.
- Among the few investor concerns Forbes cites doing the rounds are chip shortage, competition and bitcoin value decrease; since Feb-mid, shares have reported a 18% drop after it disclosed its $1.5B investment in bitcoin on Feb.8.
- Also, investors will wait for updates on Semi and the Cybertruck pickup timelines as well as building progress for Texas plant and the one being built in Germany.
- The company had a monumental 2020, but the stock in 2021 has lost some of its luster after falling 8% in 2021.
- Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.
